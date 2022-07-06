Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,235 to GBX 2,034. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entain traded as low as GBX 1,135.50 ($13.75) and last traded at GBX 1,141.17 ($13.82), with a volume of 2407142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212.50 ($14.68).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.64) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,234.25 ($27.06).

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.59), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,638,774.16).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

