Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

