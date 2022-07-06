Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE:EQX opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.49 and a 1 year high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

