Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

