EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of EVI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
EVI Industries Company Profile
