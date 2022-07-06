EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of EVI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

