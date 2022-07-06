ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $147.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $147.55 on Friday. ExlService has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $156.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

