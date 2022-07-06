Expedia Group (EXPE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

6/29/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Expedia Group had its “mkt perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

6/20/2022 – Expedia Group was given a new $202.00 price target on by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

6/16/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $206.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

EXPE opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.