Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

