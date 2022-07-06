Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00.

EXTR stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 199,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

