Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

