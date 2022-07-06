Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FENC opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

