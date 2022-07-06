Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 659 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.37 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

