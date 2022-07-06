Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

