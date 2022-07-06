Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 570 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,803,000 after buying an additional 560,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,620,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $141.46.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

