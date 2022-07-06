Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 880 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Clorox by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

