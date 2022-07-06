Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

NYSE:JCI opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.