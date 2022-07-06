Fifth Third Bancorp Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.19.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

