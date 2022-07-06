Fifth Third Bancorp Has $915,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

