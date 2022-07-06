Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

TWLO stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

