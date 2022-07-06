Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

New York Times Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.