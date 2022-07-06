Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,174,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

