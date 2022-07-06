Financial Analysis: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) & PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and PyroGenesis Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -207.14% -73.19% -53.87% PyroGenesis Canada -160.05% -92.90% -62.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and PyroGenesis Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $35.45 million 0.21 -$126.68 million ($19.93) -0.07 PyroGenesis Canada $24.79 million 13.31 -$30.67 million ($0.21) -9.24

PyroGenesis Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neptune Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neptune Wellness Solutions and PyroGenesis Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neptune Wellness Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 2,928.85%. Given Neptune Wellness Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neptune Wellness Solutions is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions beats PyroGenesis Canada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. The company also provides plasma torches, including APT high-powered plasma torch for replacing fossil fuel burners. In addition, it offers plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. Further, the company provides engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Additionally, it offers installation, commissioning, and start-up services. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

