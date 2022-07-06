Financial Comparison: Kanzhun (BZ) & Its Competitors

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kanzhun to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.01% -15.08% -5.27%

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -10.18 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 14.98

Kanzhun’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 659 3612 8893 249 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 50.43%. Given Kanzhun’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kanzhun competitors beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kanzhun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

