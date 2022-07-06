First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

