First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Update

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

