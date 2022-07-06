First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

