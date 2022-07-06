First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Michael Koralewski Sells 1,822 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

