First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.29. 257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.
