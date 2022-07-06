First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 9,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.