First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 29,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 32,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

