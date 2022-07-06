First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Shares Up 2.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $42.04. 863,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,225,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.