First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Shares Up 2.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $42.04. 863,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,225,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.