Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,604 shares of company stock worth $3,362,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

