Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Flowers Foods worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLO opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

