Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

