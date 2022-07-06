Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of FOX by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

