Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after acquiring an additional 224,921 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

