Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 294,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,607,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

