FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 1,690 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.