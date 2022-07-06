Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 5.00.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.