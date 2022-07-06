Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Up 18.3% in June

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 913,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $97,462.98. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $642,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.94. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

