Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 0.9%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 5.65% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

