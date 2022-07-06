Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,038.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,038 ($12.57) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($12.64), with a volume of 17107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072 ($12.98).

GAMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.04) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.04) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,865.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,369.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Martin Lea purchased 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,217 ($14.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,987.45 ($14,516.17).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

