GATX (NYSE:GATX) versus Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GATX and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GATX currently has a consensus target price of $110.24, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.92%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than GATX.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 14.38% 11.46% 2.39% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of GATX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GATX and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.26 billion 2.61 $143.10 million $5.05 18.28 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Volatility and Risk

GATX has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GATX beats Global Business Travel Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines, directly-owned aircraft spare engines, and five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. The company owns a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 539 four-axle and 29 six-axle locomotives; and 5 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

