Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading Down 5.2%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 45,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 251,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.