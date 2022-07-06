Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

