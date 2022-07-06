Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $3,616.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,616.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

