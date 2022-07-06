Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares Down 1%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. 29,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 143,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Get Global Tech Industries Group alerts:

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.