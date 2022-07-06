Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

