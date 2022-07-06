Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 142,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 383,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.
