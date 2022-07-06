Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading 3.8% Higher

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.53. 777,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 889,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.
